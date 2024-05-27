PC Image ‘WOW! Big Sale’ returns until June 2

KUCHING (May 27): PC Image is proud to announce the return of is nationwide ‘WOW! Big Sale’ from now till June 2, featuring numerous special offers.

During the sale, customers can participate in the ‘Buy and Win’ lucky draw, ‘Save and Win’ prize wheel, and zero per cent interest rate installment plan for selected items.

The sale is supported by a variety of vendors and brands to deliver great value to the public, with main sponsors being Logitech and their professional gaming division Logitech G.

The promotions are exclusive solely to PC Image members and those interested to join the lifetime membership can apply at any PC Image outlet for RM10.

To participate in the ‘Buy and Win’ lucky draw, members must spend a minimum of RM1. For the ‘Save and Win’ prize wheel, members must spend a minimum of RM200 in a single receipt.

Among the special offers available at PC Image are electronics from Advanced Micro Devices Incorporated (AMD) as customers who purchase notebooks, laptops, or desktops powered by AMD processors can claim AMD vouchers worth up to RM70.

Moreover, customers have a chance to receive a complementary Canon E410 All-in-One printer when purchasing any Acer branded laptop that utilises an AMD Ryzen 5, Ryzen 7 or higher AMD processor in a single receipt.

The sale also features a ‘Crazy Deal’ promotion with discounts of up to 80 per cent on selected gadgets – limited to one item per customer.

Furthermore, customers can enjoy the ‘Buy 2 Get 1 Free’ promotion when purchasing two USB phone cables, giving them another phone cable for free.

For more information regarding the ‘WOW! Big Sale’, visit pcimage.com.my, Facebook (facebook.com/pcimage), or email to [email protected].