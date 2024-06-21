21-year-old fined RM800 for filing fake robbery report in Kota Sentosa to get parents’ attention

KUCHING (June 21): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 21-year-old student RM800 in default two weeks’ jail for lodging a fake police report last year claiming he had been robbed.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya convicted Darren Hashley Paul Diezar on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 182 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to six months, or a fine up to RM2,000, or both.

Darren committed the offence at Kota Sentosa police station at around 9pm on March 28, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, Darren lodged a police report stating that three individuals on two motorcycles had robbed him at knifepoint of his bag, which contained RM200, while he was on his way home from a polytechnic here.

However, the police investigation found no such incident occurred.

The police instead discovered Darren had lodged the report to get attention from his divorced parents.

He apparently felt neglected after his father remarried.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while Darren was unrepresented by legal counsel.