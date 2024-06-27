RWMF 2024 heats up as global media gather in Santubong

SANTUBONG (June 27): Excitement fills the air as media from around the world gather in Santubong for the highly anticipated Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2024 which will begin tomorrow (June 28).

Now in its 27th edition, this prestigious and highly anticipated three-day music festival, beloved by music fans around the globe, carries the theme ‘Evolution’ this year.

“The festival this year will showcase 68 international musicians and 63 local musicians,” said Event Communication director Liza Isa during a media briefing at Damai Beach Resort here today.

One of the main highlights of this year’s RWMF will be the performance by legendary artist Kitaro, who will be joined by Datuk Zainal Abidin on the opening night concert tomorrow.

Another star attraction is Sarawak-born Belle Sisoski, an 18-year-old who secured second place with her song ‘Stop Your Games’ in the 2022/2023 Commonwealth Song Contest out of 20,000 entries from around the world.

In addition to the evening concerts, the three-day event will be further enriched with various daytime activities, including music and art workshops.

Festival-goers at the Sarawak Cultural Village (SVC) are encouraged to bring their own recyclable water bottles throughout the event to support green initiatives.