Paris 2024: Sarawakian diver Bertrand getting closer to mastering two levels of difficulty

KUALA LUMPUR (July 2): National diver Bertrand Rhodict Lises is getting closer to mastering two levels of diving difficulty to win the hearts of the judges in the men’s 10-metre (m) platform event at the 2024 Paris Olympics, taking place from July 26 to Aug 11.

Bertrand, the country’s first diver to qualify for the Paris Olympics, said his diving skills, with degrees of difficulty of 3.7 and 3.6, have so far reached over 80 per cent. He is optimistic that his performance will improve further in the few days remaining before leaving for the prestigious games.

Previously, the 19-year-old Sarawak-born athlete had to sacrifice participating in two World Cup series to focus on increasing the two levels of difficulty in his dives.

Once the dives are mastered, they will give him a competitive edge, as well as help him score more points and advance further in his Olympic debut.

“Now the 3.6-degree dive has reached 80 to 90 per cent, so I need a little more time. Similarly, the 3.7-degree dive, which I’m focusing on right now, will hopefully reach 100 per cent as well.

“I hope I can contribute during the event,” he said when contacted recently.

Bertrand is currently in Australia and will travel to London next week to continue his training camp and try to adapt to the time zone there before flying to Paris.

At the same time, he does not want to dwell too much on the fierce competition from other divers but hopes that all his meticulous preparation will help him.

Bertrand qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics in the men’s 10m platform event after securing a slot at the World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, last year.

Thus far, a total of 25 national athletes have confirmed their qualification for the Olympics, while several more are expected to secure slots this month. – Bernama