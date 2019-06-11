Yong: Voon never sacked from DAP

KUCHING: President of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) Voon Lee Shan was not being truthful when he said that he was sacked from Democratic Action Party (DAP), asserts state DAP organising secretary Violet Yong.

Yong said Voon was never sacked from the party as he had alleged.

The Pending assemblywoman said that there had been no official letter from DAP sacking Voon, who joined the party on Aug 1, 1999.

“I would like to say that Voon is not telling the truth, as until today, he hasn’t been sacked as a party member and according to DAP’s 2019 membership record, he is a life member of DAP.

“He is still a member and there has been no official letter to sack him nor did he tender any resignation letter,” Yong told a press conference at DAP headquarters today.

Yong said this in response to Voon’s claim that he was sacked from the party on the eve of nomination day for the 2011 state election.

Yong argued that if Voon said that he was sacked from the party in 2011, he would not have become the DAP Batu Lintang branch chairman during the branch annual general meeting (AGM) in 2012.

“Voon Lee Shan belongs to DAP Batu Lintang branch and the last AGM held by the branch in 2012 and in the branch committee form, Voon Lee Shan was nominated as chairman of the branch and we have all the proof here.

“So if it is true that he was sacked in 2011, then in 2012, why was his branch still holding the AGM and he was nominated as branch chairman?” she asked, adding that the Registrar of Societies (ROS) had the file on the sequence of events.

Voon said DAP dismissed him on the eve of nomination day for the 2011 state election, and this sacking happened at the DAP headquarters here.

“When my Batu Lintang seat was swapped with PKR (Parti Keadilan Rakyat) Padungan seat, (DAP) killed two birds with one stone.

“Out too was the incumbent for Padungan Dominique Ng, who was not asked to defend his seat,” he said in a press statement recently.