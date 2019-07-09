No approval given to application for Sim-Sim coastal area land – Poon

SANDAKAN: A picture of a letter alleged to be issued by the private secretary to the Chief Minister to the Land and Survey Department has caused a stir among the locals here when it was shared widely on Facebook, two days ago.

The picture shows a formal application letter dated June 10, 2019, which is attached with another letter from an individual who applied for 740 acres of land in the Sim-Sim coastal area for the construction of a tourist attraction port and a seafood processing port.

The letter also stated that the matter has been brought to the attention of the Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, and reportedly had acquired the approval from the Land and Survey Department.

Tanjong Papat assemblyman cum Minister of Health and People’s Wellbeing, Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung, when asked about the picture said that he is not aware of such an application even though the said land in Sim-Sim falls under his constituency.

“I have seen the picture that went viral yesterday, I was so shocked. I had no idea there was such an application. I have done a follow-up on the matter and asked several related people. I have also spoken to the director of Land and Survey Department and he said that he will look into it.

“There is no need to be worried or be concerned because this application is not approved; it is only an application. I have also spoken to the Chief Minister, YAB Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, and he said that he did not approve this application.

“Not all applications will be approved. Such an application would need to go through many channels and many levels before it could be approved,” he said.

Poon assured that he is not related to the application as he had plans for the tourism development in Sim-Sim, which would involve upgrading, but maintaining the original structure of the water village.

“This application should have gone through me because it is my area, but somehow it didn’t. But if it did, I would reject it because I do not see how it could benefit the people of Sim-Sim. It is an area for the fishermen.

“What the person wants is to do business. If the business fails, it may ruin the place (Sim-Sim) and destroy the legacy of Sandakan forever; it would be disastrous for the whole place and for the people there. Sim-Sim water village is a future tourist attraction place. There is no place like it and we have to maintain it as it is,” he stressed.

Poon said this during a press conference at the Duchess of Kent Hospital here yesterday after his inspection at the hospital.