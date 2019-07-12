Allegations linking ME to Selangor MB slanderous — Bukit Melawati rep

SHAH ALAM: Bukit Melawati assemblyperson Juwairiya Zulkifli has called allegations of her having a ‘relationship’ with Menteri Besar Selangor Amirudin Shari as slanderous.

In a statement yesterday, she denied being at the location and on the date mentioned in the allegations that was made public in a website article that has since been taken offline.

The article referred to CCTV footage from a hotel in Sandakan, Sabah taken on May 11.

Juwairiya said she has lodged reports with the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), while adding that the allegations were damaging to her image and credibility as an elected representative as well as to the Selangor government.

“I have discussed with my lawyers to initiate legal action. On my side, we will be monitoring this case very closely to decide the next step,” she said.

On Wednesday, Amirudin was reported to have denied the allegations and also questioned why he was being made a target. — Bernama