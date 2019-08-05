MyBHA Sarawak reps to attend CHE 2019 in Guangzhou

SIBU: Three representatives from the Sarawak Chapter of Malaysia Budget Hotel Association (MyBHA) will be participating in China Hospitality Expo (CHE) 2019, running from Aug 6 to 9 in Guangzhou, China.

The chapter’s chairman Lau Nai Meng said he would be accompanied by secretary Lau Jia Juang and treasurer Ling Teck Lo in the major sourcing and networking event in Guangzhou, which would be attended by about 100 representatives from Malaysia.

“It is a total solutions platform that also connects the suppliers with the hoteliers and distributors in the hospitality industry.

“CHE 2019 not only covers the entire hospitality value chain such as catering equipment, tableware, textiles, hotel clean supplies, appliance amenities, food and food services, but also two new sectors – business solutions, and hotel intelligence and IT security. There will also be conference related to business and tourism industry,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

On another note, Nai Meng observed that occupancy rate in 70 to 80 budget hotels in the central region of Sarawak had been low lately, pointing out that budget hotels would need an occupancy rate of 50 per cent to break even.