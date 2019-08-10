20 needy schoolkids in Mambong receive Yayasan Sarawak’s school uniform vouchers

KUCHING: Twenty underprivileged children from three primary schools along Jalan Borneo Heights here – SK Puruh Karu, SK Taba Sait and SK St Patrick Semadang – received school uniform vouchers from Yayasan Sarawak yesterday.

Assistant Minister of Transportation Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, who is the Mambong assemblyman, presented the vouchers during a ceremony held in Kampung Emperoh Karu.

The school-uniform voucher presentation was Yayasan Sarawak’s annual programme conducted under its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

In his remarks, Dr Jerip commended the foundation for being very responsive towards the needs and development of education in Sarawak, through the provisions of scholarships and also assistance to needy school-children.

“Right from the beginning, Yayasan Sarawak has been a catalyst in Sarawak’s education development and in the process, it has been helping to mould future leaders for Sarawak, be they for politics or other sectors.

“I will say that Yayasan Sarawak has been very instrumental in helping our students and also developing education in the state,” Dr Jerip pointed out.

Nevertheless, he also called upon parents to play more prominent roles in their children’s education and helping them prepare for the future.

“The message indicated by Yayasan Sarawak in giving (school uniform) vouchers to needy school-children is that it is putting great emphasis on education; as such, as parents we must follow suit,” he stressed.

Dr Jerip also believed that the foundation would continue with this CSR programme and leave its legacy in the development of education in Sarawak.

On Wednesday, Dr Jerip also presented vouchers to 97 students of SMK Siburan.

This Aug 13, a similar event will take place at SMK St Paul Bunuk, and later at other schools across the Mambong state constituency.

“I would like to thank Yayasan Sarawak for giving out the vouchers to the needy school-children in my area,” Dr Jerip said.

Present were Padawan Sub-District Office state administrative officer (SAO) Rangen Jamang, Yayasan Sarawak deputy director (corporate communications) Abdullah Abdul Gapor and the headmasters of the three recipient primary schools.