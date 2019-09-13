Fake medicine worth nearly 1 million seized by GOF in raid on Stutong Baru house

KUCHING: The General Operation Force (GOF) yesterday (Sept 12) has seized what is believed to be fake medicine valued at almost a million ringgit from a house at Jalan Stutong Baru, here.

The house is believed to have been used as a processing centre for the medicine after the materials to make it were imported from China.

According to GOF 11th battalion commanding officer Supt Rosli Inai, the operation was carried out based on intelligence and information gathered prior to the raid.

The operation was headed by ASP Mohd Mazlan Mohd Arif together with 13 other officers, four officers from Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and five medical officers.

“During the raid, we seized the medicine, which is believed to be fake and worth about RM957,812. We also arrested a local Chinese man aged 42, who we believe was tasked with taking care of the premise,” he said in a statement.

“According to information obtained, we believe the items are processed in this house and then sold locally to unsuspecting consumers.”

Also seized was equipment for processing the medicine, he said, adding that the equipment did not have any approval from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs.

He said the seized items were handed over to Kuching police headquarters and Health department for further investigation under the Poison Act 1952 and Drugs Sale Act 1952.