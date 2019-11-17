Seven 17-year-old students remanded over rape in Tawau

TAWAU: Seven 17-year-old male students were remanded for three days from yesterday to help in investigation over the alleged rape of a female student at a school in the district.

Tawau district police chief, ACP Peter Umbuas said the incident was reported to have taken place on Friday and the students were detained on the same day.

“It is confirmed that there was an incident of rape reported allegedly involving a 14-year-old student (November 15) by seven students from the same school yesterday,” he said in a statement here, yesterday.

Meanwhile, according to sources, a teacher found the victim semi nude in a room in the school.

The victim said that she had been raped and a police report was lodged by the victim’s 40-year-old mother on the incident at 3.30 pm.

The case was being investigated under Section 375B/377A of the Penal Code. – Bernama