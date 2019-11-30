Medical bills of Sarawak civil servants hits RM6 mln in 2019, all borne by state govt

KUCHING: The Sarawak government has spent some RM6 million as of November 2019 on medical bills of serving and retired state civil servants, said State Human Resource Unit Director Ismail Mohamad Hanis.

The amount was mostly spent on treating chronic diseases, such as kidney disease, diabetes, heart disease and cancer.

“In 2017, about 2.36 per cent or 344 state civil servants received medical treatment costing RM3,865,135.21, borne by the state government.

“In 2018 this number dropped 0.3 per cent to 47 state civil servants with medical cost of RM510,671. The drop is either because some had passed away or have recovered.

“Medical costs for retired state civil servants in 2018 was RM4.2 million, while as of November this year it is at RM5.5 million,” he revealed when speaking during the closing of the State Civil Service Health Carnival 2019 this morning.

There are about 16,000 members of the state civil service to date.

Ismail said although the number of chronically ill serving and retired members of the state civil service this year has dropped compared to last year, he advised some 300 state civil servants attending the closing ceremony at the Old State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Building in Petra Jaya here, to be aware of their health and well-being.

“It is important for us to look after our health. Prevention is better than cure. Be active, get fit,” he said.

State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion expressed his concerns over the high medical expenditure incurred by the state government for the state civil servants including the retired ones.

“I was troubled to receive the speech reported by Ismail on the medical bills for chronic illnesses in the state civil service.

“We spent millions of ringgit on medical bills every year. These figures showed that the state government is taking good care of the state civil service workforce and pensioners on their medical benefits.

“But at the same time this figure also reminds us to take good care of our health,” he said.

He said state civil servants need to be in good health both mentally and physically so that they can provide quality services.

Jaul urged the State Human Resource Unit to continue with programmes and initiatives to ensure the well-being and health of state civil servants are always at their best.

“With no diseases, and a fit body and boosted immune system, you will be a happy person with ample energy and time for your daily tasks in the office, your career development and also for your family.

Jaul also suggested state civil servants working at Wisma Bapa to exercise by walking around the building every working day after office hours before heading home.

“Take care of your health and do things in moderation,” he added.