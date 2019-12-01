Only one PKR national congress – Dr Wan Azizah

KUALA LUMPUR: There will only be one official national congress for PKR, said PKR Advisory Council chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The Deputy Prime Minister said it is the one scheduled from Dec 5-8 in Melaka,

“To us, the party is organising one (national) congress only, that is the official congress,” she said when met by reporters at a mass circumcision programme for the Pandan parliamentary constituency here today.

The Pandan MP said this in response to rumours going around that a group aligned to PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali plan to hold their own congress on the same day as the party national congress.

Dr Wan Azizah also said she hoped issues and internal conflicts in the 21-year old party, which has about a million members, can be resolved at this 14th national congress.

“In sya Allah (God willing), we hope… (can be settled),” she said.

PKR, a component party of the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition, is seen as being beset with factionalism believed to be due to “friction” between party president and prime minister-in-waiting Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Mohamed Azmin, who is also Economic Affairs Minister. – Bernama