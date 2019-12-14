Swinburne Sarawak, WenHong Plastics to develop stormwater detention module

KUCHING: Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus and WenHong Plastic Industries Sdn Bhd have recently teamed up to design and model the viability of the latter’s stormwater detention module to help prevent flash flooding.

The two organisations formalised the collaboration with the signing of a memorandum of agreement (MOA).

Professor Wallace Wong, CEO of Swinburne Innovation Malaysia Sdn Bhd, the R&D subsidiary of the university signed the MOA for the two-year project, with Professor John Wilson, deputy vice-chancellor and CEO of Swinburne Sarawak, as the witness.

Signing for WenHong Plastic Industries was it managing director, Chai Ko Hiuk.

A huge array of plastic containers placed underground to collect water, the stormwater detention module acts as a temporary pond before discharging the water into the drainage system, thereby inhibits flooding due to excessive stormwater run-off.

“As a university, we don’t only teach. We want to engage and collaborate with all our stakeholders,” said Wong, adding that Swinburne Innovation Malaysia is among one of the first R&D status companies in the State.

“Organisations conducting research and development work through Swinburne Innovation Malaysia stands to gain tax benefits.”

Wilson also commented that the best translation for research is when you do it with industries and put it out in practice.

Meanwhile, Chai said their company is confident that the university is able to lead the R&D project to develop a stormwater module which will help mitigate flash floods in Sarawak.

“Our company has been manufacturing plastic products for over 20 years, and we want to develop the stormwater module as a product. We hope developers and builders will consider this innovative product,” he said.