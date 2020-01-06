JBALB: Water woes in Beluru district resolved

MIRI: Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) said the water woes in Beluru district have been resolved.

JBALB state director Chang Kuet Shian confirmed that treated water supply resumed at around 3pm yesterday after water source was switched to the alternative supply from Miri through Bukit Song.

The switch started at around 10am and water supply to consumers resumed at 3pm, covering the long distance of pipeline.

“Investigation concluded that the cause is due to high odour and coloured water from Sungai Bakong water intake, possibly due to heavy rain and flood,” he said in response to The Borneo Post’s publication on Jan 5 regarding coloured water supply affecting SMK Bakong and its surrounding areas.

The water woes in Beluru district had also attracted Assistant Minister of Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil’s attention who urged JBALB)to act immediately and solve the problem of murky and smelly tap water which is plaguing residents of Beluru in Bakong.

JBALB said they took immediate action to investigate the source of water quality and take remedial steps.

Taps ran dry at 1pm yesterday pending the arrival of the alternative water supply from reticulated water distribution system at Bukit Song sourced from Lambir Water Treatment plant in Miri.

Chang said alternative supply was a result of the ongoing water grid development programme undertaken by the department and JBALB was forced to accelerate this switch due to the emergency.

He said JBALB will make contingency plans to overcome possible low water pressure due to the long distribution lines and digging mishaps by contractors which will affect the distribution system.

In a statement yesterday, JBALB said it’s response team is at site to tackle the issue and verified the situation has recovered and will continue to monitor the situation.

Water supply at the affected areas has improved and low pressure is expected to recover by evening while areas located at high ground, with low pressure will be provided by water tankers, it added.

JBALB apologised for this incident and urged consumers to report any incident related to water supply issues to its JBALB officers Fadil Kawi (JBALB Miri’s Division Water Engineer) at 014-88200322. Claira (JBALB Miri’s Division Assistant Water Engineer) at 013-5660173 or Ahmad Selihin (JBALB Head Quarters Operation Section) at 019-818 6917.