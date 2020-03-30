Uggah: Permit required for inter-district travel in Sarawak under MCO

KUCHING: Sarawakians are now prohibited from moving between districts with exception given only to those working in essential services, as part of the state’s strategy to stop the spread of Covid-19 during the Movement Control Order period.

State disaster management committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said those who need to travel between districts are required to obtain a permit from their District or Resident Offices.

“All those who are involved in essential services have no restriction, and the police understand that requirement.

“For those not in essential services (but have to travel between districts) they must obtain permit from their respective District or Resident Offices,” Uggah, who is a deputy chief minister, told a press conference after chairing a State Disaster Management Committee meeting at Wisma Bapa Malaysia this afternoon.

He also appealed to those not working in essential services not to travel between districts unnecessarily or without any good reason, and abide strictly with the MCO to break the chain of infection of Covid-19.

“If we don’t travel, the chances of the virus spreading can be broken. We realise the inconveniences, there are some sacrifices to be made, but it is for the good of the people. We want to make sure that this crisis will be over as soon as possible.

“So I appeal to everyone to endure, for the safety of everyone including their immediate family,” said Uggah.

Meanwhile, he revealed a statistic from the police that as of today, the compliance rate of Sarawakians with the MCO is at 95 per cent.

As of yesterday, he said the police have made 67 arrests statewide to those who flouted the MCO, making the total number of arrests since the MCO was enforced on March 18 at 229 in Sarawak.

“Today, 31 cases have been accused in court, making the total number of accused at 56. The remaining cases are still being investigated,” said Uggah.