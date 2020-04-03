Polytechnic’s hostel students doing well under MCO

BETONG: Politeknik Metro Betong Sarawak has assured parents that students staying in its hostel are well cared for during this movement control order (MCO) period.

Director Suhaili Alleh said there is sufficient food provided by the government, elected representatives, and companies for its 99 students.

He added that the polytechnic formed a task force on March 18, which is headed by him, to look into the welfare of the students as well as to ensure that none of them leaves the campus indiscriminately.

“To parents with children here, there is no need to worry about food because there is even food given by outside parties.

“Therefore, I do not encourage students to go home because of the risk that could face themselves and their families, what more with the roadblocks being tightened,” said Suhaili.

Diploma in Tourism Management student Edius Hanz Edmond from Kampung Rituh Labuan, Serian said he and his schoolmates are delighted with the aid from the government because not only is their food supply adequate for two meals a day, they do not have to cook or prepare the food.

“We don’t have to cook because the PMBS will prepare the food for us, as well as hand sanitisers for us to keep our hands clean,” he said.

Ediuz also assured his parents at home in Serian not to worry about him because the polytechnic is taking care of him and his schoolmates very well.

His course-mate Marcellyn Caye David from Kampung Sagah, Bau also assured her parents back home not to worry because they have enough to eat and the polytechnic is taking care of them well.

“I appreciate my time in school because that is when I realise the appreciation I have for home while being far away from my family in Bau,” she said.

Marcellyn said despite not being able to go home or even go out of the school compound due to the MCO, they have good facilities to keep them comfortable.

“I’m thankful because there has never been any shortage of food or other necessities all the while I am here. Also would like to thank other people outside for contributing and ensuring all our needs are sufficient,” she said.