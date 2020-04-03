SFCA president urges Chinese community to forgo Qing Ming ceremonies at cemeteries

KUCHING: The Chinese community here has been advised against carrying out their tomb-sweeping activities during the Qing Ming Festival in light of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to curb the spread of Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19).

Federation of Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions Chinese Associations president Datuk Richard Wee said they had advised Chinese families to postpone their tomb-sweeping plans during this critical time.

“Many associations have echoed the similar call and have issued notices and statements to inform their members and the public that the Qing Ming tomb-sweeping be cancelled.

“We have also suggested that the necessary prayers and paying their respects can be done at home,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post here today.

Wee said the Federation provided People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) every year to manage the traffic and security during the tomb-sweeping in and around the city.

In the face of this year’s situation and having advised the Chinese community to stay at home, he said such service would not be provided.

“However, if people still want to go to the graves and cemeteries, we are not able to stop them, but we still advise them to simplify the prayers and shorten the time,” he said.

Wee added that all the cemeteries “are all very open” and hence, the Federation could not control and restrict visitors.

The Qing Ming Festival is a traditional Chinese festival observed by the Chinese in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore and Malaysia.

It usually falls on either April 4, 5 or 6, with this year’s Ching Ming Festival being marked for tomorrow (April 4).

During Qing Ming, Chinese families visit the tombs of their ancestors to clean the graves, pray to their ancestors and make ritual offerings include traditional food dishes, and the burning of joss sticks and joss papers.