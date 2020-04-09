King, Queen complete self-quarantine, now free from Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have completed the 14-day self quarantine and were confirmed free from Covid-19.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said Their Majesties and members of the royal family are in good health and have expressed appreciation to the people for their prayers and concerns over the safety and wellbeing of the royal family.

Their Majesties and the members of the royal family have observed self-quarantine at Istana Negara as advised by the Ministry of Health (MOH) after several of the palace staff were tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago.

“Following the positive cases, all 116 Istana Negara staff have also been instructed by the MOH to undergo Covid-19 screening and to observe 14-day self-quarantine, which ended today,” he said in a statement here today.

Ahmad Fadil said Al-Sultan Abdullah, who is also concerned about the current Covid-19 situation, also repeated his advice for the people to comply to the instructions given by the MOH and other authorities, especially in regards to self-quarantine and MCO.

“His Majesty also expressed his disappointment over the fact that there are certain people who selfishly refuse to comply with the MCO, hence causing an increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases and red zones.

“Let’s play our roles together by staying at home to help flatten the curve of Covid-19 infection. If there is a need to go out, then wear a facemask and observe social distancing,” he said.

Ahmad Fadil said Al-Sultan Abdullah also conveyed his gratitude and appreciation to the MOH, Royal Malaysia Police and the Malaysian Armed Forces personnel, especially those in the frontline, for their sacrifices and perseverance in discharging their duties.

The high percentage of patients who have fully recovered from Covid-19 and the low mortality rate in Malaysia proved that the government has some of the best pandemic-handling methods in the world, he said.

“Their Majesties also extended their condolences to the families of all Covid-19 victims and hoped that the families will remain strong in facing this difficult time.

“Their Majesties also expressed hope that all Muslims in the country will continue praying for the grace and mercy of Allah so that Malaysia will always be protected and that the pandemic will end soon,” he added. – Bernama