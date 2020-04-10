Missing man found dead in river

JULAU: The body of a 35-year-old man who went missing after a longboat capsized in Ulu Ensiring on Tuesday was found at 2.15pm yesterday.

According to Bintangor Fire and Rescue Department chief Nicholas Belulin, the body of Masing Seliong from Rumah Mancha was found at Lubuk Dabai in Sungai Ensiring here.

He said the body was found by longhouse residents during a joint search and rescue operation launched by the fire station and police.

Julau police chief DSP Ismuni Umar said Wednesday the victim went missing after a longboat he was travelling in with two other longhouse residents capsized near Nanga Senyuruk in Ulu Ensiring, about three hours’ longboat ride from Nanga Entabai jetty on Tuesday.

“The incident happened about 5pm when they were returning from Nanga Nilau after sending food assistance to longhouses in Sungai Ensiring.

“One of them is feared drowned while two others managed to swim to safety,” he said.

Meluan assemblyman Rolland Duat who boarded a different longboat joined the longhouse residents to send food assistance to Ulu Ensiring on Tuesday.

He said that the river water was rising due to heavy rain before the incident.

Ulu Ensiring, located some three hours’ longboat ride from Nanga Entabai jetty, is only accessible by river.