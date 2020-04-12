Sarawakians tune in to livestreamed church services for Easter Sunday

KUCHING: Sarawakian Christians nationwide tuned in to their laptops and mobile phones today as they followed the live Easter Sunday services conducted by their respective churches.

Some people who were interviewed expressed sadness that they had no choice but to stay at home due to the nationwide Movement Control Order (MCO) enforced by the government in tackling the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Gabriellia Hazel said that if it were possible, she and her family would rather be in church for the celebration of Easter Sunday.

“However, we are to limit our movement and not gather for any activities, which includes attending church services.

“It is sad for us that we cannot show our observation of one of the biggest occasions in our religion,” she told The Borneo Post today.

She added that she hopes that next year, Christians in Sarawak would not need to observe Good Friday by only staying at home again.

Meanwhile, Angela Bedi said that this year, her family gathered together at her home to watch a church service livestream and while they were unable to celebrate Easter Sunday in church, she expressed her happiness at being able to spend time together with her family.

“As Christians, we believe that God is omnipresent so there are no problems for us to carry out our worshipping at home this year, even though we would rather be in church today.

“Nevertheless, we see this situation as a way to teach us to appreciate our time with our family as well,” Angela said.

For Alvy John, she said that she was glad that churches in Sarawak had taken the initiative to do livestreams of church services via social media, as she was now living in Johor with her husband.

“I have to stay alone at home during Easter Sunday because my husband, who is an army personnel, is away from home carrying out his duties as a frontliner in helping to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

“I am thankful that I get to watch a church service from Sarawak through social media so I don’t feel so alone at home,” she said.

For many Christians around the world the Holy Week, or the period between Palm Sunday and Easter, is a very significant time for them.

The Holy Week has some of Christianity’s most significant celebrations marked by a weekend commemorating the Last Supper, the Crucifixion and Resurrection of Christ, with churches being packed with believers during this period.

However, due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic and Movement Control Order (MCO) that was implemented since March 18, the Holy Week would be observed online, with Christians being advised to go online to follow Mass proceedings and services.