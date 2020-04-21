93 arrested in Sarawak in last 24 hours for defying MCO

KUCHING: The police have arrested 93 individuals in Sarawak between 8am yesterday and 8am today for defying the Movement Control Order, said Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Dato Dev Kumar.

Dev Kumar said Sibu recorded the highest number of arrests with 33, followed by Kuching (25), Simunjan (six), Miri (five), Padawan (four), Saratok (four), Belaga (four), Kota Samarahan (three), Limbang (three), Marudi (three), Bau (one), Kapit (one) and Betong (one).

He said those arrested will be charged under Section 186 of the Penal Code and Regulation 11 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Areas) 2020.

If convicted, they can be fined of not more than RM1,000 or imprisonment of not more than six months or both.

Dev Kumar said police have arrested 1,329 individuals in Sarawak for violating the MCO since March 18.