Bomba disinfects six more locations in state

KUCHING: The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) conducted sanitisation at six locations in the state yesterday.

Bomba Sarawak assistant director (Operations) Tiong Ling Hii said the locations were in Kuching (three), Sarikei (one) and Miri (two).

He said so far the department had conducted 178 sanitisation operations in Kuching, 104 in Miri, 43 in Bintulu, 39 in Limbang, 35 in Sarikei, 28 in Kota Samarahan, 25 in Sri Aman, 19 in Kapit, 18 in Sibu, 15 in Betong, 43 in Bintulu, 12 in Serian and five in Mukah.

“Among the premises are 60 public markets, assembly centres (54), houses of worship (103), government buildings (158), transport vehicles (64), residential areas (35), supermarkets (32), hotels (19) and factories (2).

“The total number of Bomba Sarawak personnel involved in the sanitisation works until 11am today (yesterday) is 4,001 personnel,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Tiong added the sanitisation operations which started March 30 were assisted by personnel from the Civil Defence Force (403), local authorities (1,626), Ministry of Health (735), District Offices (61), Rela (223), Auxiliary Police (6), Police (170) and other agencies (161).

Apart from that, he said from April 29 until yesterday, the Public Health Unit, Bomba and the local authorities, under the Disinfection Operations programme, had also sanitised vehicles used to transport students and 18 institutions of higher learning.