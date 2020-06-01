Sony introduces the Digital Camera ZV-1, a newly designed camera for casual video shooting

KUALA LUMPUR: Sony has announced the new pocket-sized digital camera ZV-1 – a lightweight, compact “all-in-one” style solution perfect for casual video shooters who are currently using their smartphone to shoot casual videos and share on social networks or chat applications for communication.

Designed from the ground up for casual video shooting, the ZV-1 combines easy-to-use features with uncompromising imaging technology, making this the perfect tool for users to shoot and share casual daily videos.

“Sony’s new ZV-1 was purpose-built to meet the needs and demands of today’s casual video shooters,” said Sony Electronics Asia Digital Imaging Division Pacific general manager Ryo Ochi.

“We are always listening to our customers, and this camera is the result of direct feedback from our extended community. Featuring an innovative design plus many new technologies, settings and modes, it will allow beginners to shoot casual videos in ways they have never been able to before. The ZV-1 aims to let the subject shine in any environment. Every single feature is optimised for casual video shooting.”

The ZV-1 features a 1.0-type stacked Exmor RS CMOS image sensor with DRAM chip and 24-70mm F1.8-2.8 ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T* large-aperture lens creating beautiful background bokeh (background blur), allowing the subject to stand out from the background.

The camera locks on and track subjects with high accuracy and speed using Sony’s leading-edge autofocus system.

The ZV-1 also includes the latest-generation BIONZ X image processor with front-end LSI delivering high resolution as well as low noise for superior image quality.

It also combines this exceptional imaging technology with high-quality and versatile audio options. The ZV-1 is Sony’s first compact camera with a side-opening Vari-angle LCD screen, making it easier to compose your shots in mobile phone-friendly view while connecting external audio accessories.

To meet any video need, the ZV-1 contains advanced video features including 4K movie recording and in-body image stabilisation.

The ZV-1 offers a simple solution to easily switch between two levels of background bokeh while recording.

Using the new Bokeh Switch function, rapidly adjust the optical aperture between more and less background defocusing blur without losing focus on the subject.

Located on top of the camera, this Bokeh button is easily accessible and makes aperture control a breeze.

The ZV-1 features advanced colour science re-engineered to optimise skin tones. To enhance emphasis on the subject’s face – especially when shooting in selfie mode – the ZV-1 creates a smooth and natural complexion, while also maintaining sharp images of the mouth and eyes in both videos and stills.

High quality content requires clear, excellent audio quality, and the ZV-1 is well-equipped to produce just that with reliable and versatile audio options.

The ZV-1’s onboard mic features Sony’s latest Directional three-capsule Mic which was designed for forward-directional audio capture, allowing for clear capture of the subject’s voice while minimising background noise.

For added flexibility, the ZV-1 also features a standard 35mm mic jack (3.5mm) and Multi Interface Shoe (MI shoe) making it easy to connect a wide range of external microphones. The ZV-1 is also supplied with a wind screen accessory that fits on the MI shoe to minimise wind interference.

The ZV-1 was designed with casual video shooters in mind. This compact, lightweight (approximately 294g, 105.5mm x 60.0mm x 43.5mm) camera is the first Sony compact camera with a side-opening Vari-angle LCD Screen, allowing casual video shooters to simplify their setup by utilising the MI shoe for optional external mics without the need of an additional mounting bracket.

Comfortably operate the ZV-1 with one hand thanks to the easy-to-hold comfortable built-in body grip and a large movie REC button located on the top of the camera for quick access to video recording, as well as a recording lamp on the front of the camera that indicates

if the camera is actively recording.

The ZV-1 also includes advances in image stabilisation, ensuring steady video even when shooting hand-held while walking.

When recording in HD (Active mode), optical and electronic stabilisation methods are combined to reduce shaking up to 11 times that of standard SteadyShot. When shooting 4K video using Optical SteadyShot (Active mode), there is improvement in stabilisation effect of up to eight times that of standard SteadyShot.

The ZV-1 is also compatible with the VCT-SGR1 Shooting Grip offering additional stability, convenient access to video recording button and zoom control.

The ZV-1 will be available in Malaysia from July 2020. Pricing to be announced in July.