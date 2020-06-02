Bomba volunteers’ swift action saves longhouse at Sebuyau Ensengei Iban from being razed

KUCHING: Swift action by the Bomba volunteers managed to save a 48-door longhouse at Sebuyau Ensengei Iban, from being razed to the ground yesterday.

According to a Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesperson, they received report on the fire at around 9.53pm last night.

Following that, a group of Sungai Buluh Bomba volunteers were dispatched to the scene immediately to put out the fire.

“As soon as Bomba volunteers arrived at the scene, they found that the fire only involved a bedroom in one of the rooms.

“The Bomba volunteers managed to put out the fire using a dry powder fire extinguisher,” said the spokesperson in a statement.

The Bomba spokesperson said personnel from the Bomba from Asajaya (BBP) were also at the scene.

“The longhouse is under the jurisdiction of the BBP Asajaya. The personnel from the fire station were also at the scene to ensure that the longhouse was no longer in danger,” he added.

No injuries or fatalities were reported in the fire and the total losses have yet to be ascertained.