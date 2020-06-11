Peter claims trial to five money laundering charges

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony claimed trial to five money laundering charges at the Sessions Court here today involving RM8.75 million.

The first two charges against Peter, who is also Melalap Assemblyman, were under pre amendment Act of Anti-Money Laundering and Anti Terrorism Financing Act 2001.

His third to the fifth charges were under post amendment Act of Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The charges stated that Peter had allegedly involved in illegal activities and allegedly accepted money obtained from illegal activities between July 24, 2014 and December 7, 2015 at a bank branch here.

The case, which was heard before judge Abu Bakar Manat, was fixed for case management on August 4.

Peter was granted RM500,000 bail with two local sureties and his international passport be impounded by the court.

The court also ordered Peter to report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s office once every two months.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib prosecuted while Peter was represented by counsel Luke Ressa Balang, Martin Tommy, Cedric Choo and Datuk Douglas Lind.

Peter is also president of the Kadazan Dusun Murut Association and Sabah Football Association.