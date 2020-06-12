Let spa and reflexology outlets open too – associations

KOTA KINABALU: Despite being an industry that has always had a culture of SOP adherence and practice of strict hygiene, Malaysian spa operators are wondering why they are still not allowed to re-open for business.

According to a joint statement by Association of Malaysian Spas (AMSPA) and Malaysian Association Of Wellness & Spa (MAWSPA), wearing masks and gloves are nothing new to the industry even way before Covid-19.

AMSPA president Datin Jeanette Tambakau and MAWSPA president, Datin Dorothea Justin pointed out that on their own accord, the two associations joined resources and formed the MAWSPA-AMSPA Covid-19 Special Task Force to secure and protect the interests, security and health of its members and their clients.

“At the latest round, barbers, hairdressers and beauty salons are allowed to reopen with immediate effect.

Our question is, why are genuine spas and reflexology centers left out?” Jeanette and Dorothea asked.

They pointed out that it has always been a long and arduous journey for the Malaysian spa and reflexology industries, to be recognized as a contributor to the health and wellness industry.

Unfortunately, these two industries are fraught with challenges, especially for those who want to operate a genuine wellness business, they said adding that the lack of proper licensing and effective enforcement by the authorities had led to the inappropriate use of the word ‘spa’ and ‘reflexology’ by illegal and immoral operators, thereby smearing the good name of the whole industry.

“However, this is an issue to be discussed at a different time. More urgently, Covid-19 has brought many businesses to a near-standstill and the Government is trying its level best to help many businesses to withstand and survive the ravages of the pandemic.

“But despite being members of two genuine spa associations AMSPA and MAWSPA which are recognized not just in Malaysia but in the region, for the standards they are instill in and demand from their members, we are still not allowed to open for business,” they lamented.

Jeanette and Dorothea said the MAWSPA-AMSPA Covid-19 Special Task Force came out with a very comprehensive SOP manual for the benefit of their members, and it is tailored to have the highest level of safety and hygiene management that had become crucial in view of Covid-19.

“They dare say it is one of the most comprehensive SOPs produced by an industry to combat the risks of contracting Covid-19. This has been submitted to MOH, MITI and MOTAC,” they pointed out.

“The two spa associations also plan to hold training on the SOP for its members to ensure they know and follow the correct SOPs designed to follow MKN requirements and guidelines.

“And despite this and our efforts in coming out with the ‘Safe to Spa Campaign’ to self regulate its members and to help the spa going community recognize outlets that are safe to spa in, we are still waiting for the green light from the relevant authorities to operate,” they lamented.

Many of AMSPA and MAWSPA member spas and PUKs (pusat urutan kaki) had been star-rated by MOTAC, they disclosed adding that the industry is a crucial tourist attraction to boost domestic tourism, which would in turn help hotels to survive and recover.

This is an industry whose services are required for the wellbeing of the community especially in a time of great stress such as now when immunity needs to be strengthened by de-stressing, Jeanette and Dorothea stressed.

“Clients have been ringing to find out when outlets would resume operations. The genuine spa operators are suffering with many at the brink of closure if they are not allowed to open after months of zero income. They are not able to pay salaries and meet overhead commitments,” they said.

According to them, AMSPA and MAWSPA conducted a survey on March 19 to assess the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and how the government could support the spa and wellness industry based on feedback from our members.

An overwhelming 85 per cent of respondents stated that their businesses are significantly affected in terms of lower daily sales which threaten their cash flow position and survival (e.g., up to an 80-per cent drop in sales since February 2020).

Total losses incurred was RM300 million from January to June this year compared to gross annual revenue of over RM600 million from last year.

Many banks are reluctant to lend to spa businesses labeling it as ‘risky’, said Jeanette and Dorothea.

This, they pointed out, is despite the industry being a significant contributor to the Malaysian economy: total contribution to GDP of 4.3 per cent for 2019 with over 10,000 operators.

The industry, according to them, is a service industry that depends on manpower and many stand to lose their livelihood with mass closures of spas.

The industry also hires many from low-income and single-income families as well as the blind, and single mothers who need to put food on the table for their families.

“What we cannot accept is that we need to stay closed while industries such as hairdressing and beauty centers are allowed to open. Where is the fairness in this?

“Yet the services offered by spas and reflexology centers are similar and in no way more dangerous in terms of social distancing or crowd gathering, as treatments are on a one-on-one basis, usually within a private room,” the two presidents lamented.

Many of the hygiene protocols had been in place in spas even before Covid 19, in comparison to other industries which had just implemented these protocols, they said adding that the spa and reflexology industries had always pride themselves to be in the business of wellness.

“Wellness therapies such as reflexology and spa treatments are now found in world-renowned medical centers such as Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic. Wellness destinations and resorts have become extremely popular and earning big tourism dollars.

“The spa and reflexology industries plead with the good Minister and his advisors to let them open together with industries such as hairdressing and facial salons with immediate effect,” said Jeanette and Dorothea.