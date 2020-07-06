Ismail Sabri: Negotiations with Singapore ongoing to relax travel restrictions for employees, businessmen

KUCHING: The Malaysian government is still in negotiations with its counterpart in Singapore to find ways in relaxing travel restrictions for both employees and businessmen, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

According to him, both the governments are looking at three categories of Malaysians and Singaporeans who need to travel between the two countries for work and commerce purposes.

“Some 250,000 Malaysians travel to and fro Singapore and Malaysia for employment. This is one of the categories.

“One of the remaining categories involves the business communities, Singaporeans running businesses in Malaysia and Malaysians having businesses in Singapore while the other involves individuals who are working and living in Singapore for three months and plan to come home, but we need to sort out the SOP (standard operating procedures) for them,” he said in response to a question during the daily update press conference in Putrajaya today.

As of now, Ismail Sabri said the Singapore government decided that Malaysian traders who delivered essential goods to Singapore did not have to go through swab test but only have their body temperature screened.

He said the federal government could not be certain whether the same relaxed policy would be offered for other groups of travellers.

“The discussions are still on and hopefully we can solve it for all the categories soon,” he added.