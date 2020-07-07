Watch this space, Bukit Aman to announce Sarawak’s biggest drug syndicate bust today

MIRI: The Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) is set to announce Sarawak’s biggest drug syndicate bust today.

Its chief Datuk Ramli Din said on his official Twitter account this morning that a press conference would be held in Bukit Aman at 3pm on the case.

“Sarawak’s biggest drug syndicate has been successfully busted by the NCID,” he tweeted, adding that the press conference would be streamed live online via BernamaTV among others.

He did not provide any further details.

It is believed that the drug trafficking syndicate is the first major success recorded by NCID this year.

According to reliable sources, several arrests have been made here in connection with the case.