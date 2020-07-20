Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV at Jalan Miri-Bintulu (Video)

MIRI: A motorcyclist was killed on the spot in a collision with a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) at Jalan Miri-Bintulu (near Taman Awam) at around 12.30pm today.

According to eyewitnesses at the scene, the deceased, identified as 44-year-old Francis Bit was heading towards Taman Awam from the city centre when an SUV driven by a woman was believed to have gone out of control and crashed into the victim in the opposite lane.

The SUV turned turtle while the victim was thrown from his motorcycle.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene later pronounced the victim dead due to serious injuries.

The SUV driver, on the other hand, escaped with minor injuries. She was seen crying next to the victim who was lying motionless at the scene.

She was later consoled by her friends and relative who rushed to the scene upon learning about the accident.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.