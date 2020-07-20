SMC to work with DID to resolve flooding issue at Lim Han Swee Road

SIBU: Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will work with the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) to resolve the flooding issue at Lim Han Swee Road.

SMC chairman Clarence Ting said the place was flooded due to the heavy downpour from April to June even though it is not a low-lying area.

He said this is unacceptable as the drain is just about 200-metre away from the neighbourhood.

“I’ve talked to the residents and they said that flash flood happens every time there is a heavy rain. I was told that it will flood up to their car porch, this itself is unacceptable.

“Areas that should not be flooding but it is flooding. That means something is wrong and we will try to resolve this problem,” he told reporters after inspecting the drainage at Lim Han Swee Road this morning.

He was accompanied by SMC works and traffic standing committee chairman Ting Hua Sing and political secretary to the chief minister Michael Tiang.

He believed that drain blockage might have caused the flash flood to happen.

During inspection, they found out that the drain had become shallow.

“I will have a meeting with DID to find solution for this. One of the solutions is to clear the drain. Once it is done, we will look into another step to further resolve the issue,” Ting said.

He also added that he would talk to Sibu Water Board and Sesco as their pipes were found to be blocking the water flow at drain.