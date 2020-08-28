AirAsia Shop offers duty-free products

KUCHING: AirAsia has launched AirAsia Shop, further solidifying its foray into becoming a fully integrated one-stop digital lifestyle platform.

The e-tail platform enables customers to purchase authentic duty-free products, which will be delivered within the next working day with the support of AirAsia’s logistics arm, Teleport, said AirAsia in a statement yesterday.

AirAsia Shop carries top brands from around the world, ranging from beauty to fragrance, liquor, gadgets, health and wellness, travel accessories, as well as AirAsia merchandise.

To celebrate the launch, AirAsia Shop is offering a 40 per cent discount and gift-with-purchase promotion for selected Korean skincare products from a range of popular brands including Innisfree, Sulwhasoo, Laneige, and many more, as well as free home delivery for purchases above RM100 within the Klang Valley region until Sept 6.

There is also a buy-one-get-one-free promotion for selected AHC and Elizabeth Arden skincare products until Sept 6.

Shoppers can also look forward to exclusive monthly promotions such as Deals of the Month with discounts up to 72 per cent on selected products.

“We set up our own e-commerce platform called OurShop to offer a secure and convenient shopping experience. During the height of MCO (Movement Control Order) in April, we launched the Save Our Shops (SOS) campaign, to help struggling local SMEs gain access to the e-commerce world,” said AirAsia Group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes.

He said AirAsia is proud to transform this business unit to AirAsia Shop, which is an innovative business division within the AirAsia Group, offering convenient and value-for-money duty free shopping.

He said AirAsia Shop offers a wide range of genuine quality brands at great value prices.

In addition to inflight pre-book or airport pick up, he said AirAsia had introduced home delivery service and 24/7 accessibility even when shoppers are not travelling, with a plan to expand it to cross-border delivery soon.

“This duty free e-tail platform is set to be one of the key revenue contributors to the AirAsia Group, as we continue our efforts to become Asean’s leading digital lifestyle brand.

“We are also looking to expand our business further into other Asean countries, kicking off with Thailand soon as we have just received the necessary approvals to roll out our duty free business there,” he added.

Shoppers can earn 1 BIG point for every RM2 spent on AirAsia Shop or choose to redeem any products on AirAsia Shop using their existing BIG points.

Shoppers who are travelling can also opt to have their items delivered onboard an AirAsia flight or at the boarding gate, or choose self-pickup at the airport.

Visit airasia.com/shop for all the introductory promotions and to view its full range of products.