Mustapa: Improvement in national statistical system needed to formulate policies, decisions

KUALA LUMPUR: The national statistical system needs to be strengthened to ensure existing data are coordinated and can be used by the government in formulating policies or making decisions.

Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said in line with this, the Cabinet had approved the establishment of a National Statistics and Data Council on Sept 9 this year, as the highest advisory body with the role of providing the direction for the national statistical system and coordinate information.

“This is suitable with the needs to cultivate a culture of decision-making based on facts,” he said in his speech for the opening ceremony of National and World Statistics Day celebration, and Malaysia Statistics Conference 2020 here yesterday.

He said the existing data today was ‘all over the place’, while the methodology, standards, concept, and definition were ‘sometimes different’.

“The granular administrative data is important for the government; hence, (they) will be able to reduce the dependency on primary data collated via census or survey.

“Indirectly, the usage of secondary data can reduce cost and savings for data collection,” he added.

Mustapa said the Cabinet had also agreed to give a bigger role to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) as the central agency in coordinating the national statistical system.

“In line with this, (there’s the) appointment of a DoSM chief data officer under the ministry, department and agency under the supervision of DoSM to develop a systematic mechanism for coordination, reach and cooperation in data sharing,” he said.

Elaborating further, he said a National Data Highway Analytic Centre would be set up with the cooperation between DoSM, the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit, as well as the ministries involved, to make sure each planning and decision making would be based on analysis in line with the government’s digital initiatives.

“The improvement in the National Statistical System will bring positive impact – among them, provides readiness of more comprehensive data for the government sector in formulating national short- and long-term policies.

“Besides that, it also aims to increase analytical expertise relating to all sectors – economy, social and demographics – among officers at all ministries as well as agencies,” said Mustapa. — Bernama