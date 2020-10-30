New Covid-19 quarantine and treatment centre opened in Labuan

KUALA LUMPUR: Another Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre for low-risk cases has begun operating in Labuan today to accommodate the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the region.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Labuan Federal Territory Health Department (JKWP) set up the new centre with a capacity of 140 beds at the Labuan Corporation Hall in addition to the 177 beds prepared previously, bringing the total to 317 beds.

“The opening of the Covid-19 quarantine and treatment centre at the Labuan Corporation Hall within 24 hours has been made possible with the cooperation of all parties including the National Security Council (MKN), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Labuan Corporation and other agencies in Labuan as well as Taiwan Buddhist Tzu-Chi Foundation Malaysia, Industrial Training Institute and several other contributors,” he said while thanking all those involved in the effort.

Dr Noor Hisham said the existing workforce would be fully utilised at the new centre and reinforcements would be sent as and when required.

Meanwhile, he said 20 out of 122 beds at the Labuan Hospital had been reserved for category 4 and 5 Covid-19 patients, while the remaining 102 beds, including in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) would be used for other patients.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, the number of Covid-19 cases reported in Labuan is expected to go up as 1500-2500 targeted screenings were being carried out by JKWP on a daily basis.

He said of the 23,087 samples taken in the Federal Territory since Sept 27, an average of about 1.5 per cent tested positive, while in Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) areas, the rate was about 10-15 per cent.

“From the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak until Sept 26, Labuan had only recorded 26 cases cumulatively, but since Sept 27, Labuan has recorded an additional 366 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 392 cases,” he added. — Bernama