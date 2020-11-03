Clinical waste increased 20 pct due to Covid-19 – Kasa

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 3): Clinical waste increased by 20 per cent since the Covid-19 outbreak in the country, said Environment and Water (Kasa) Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

He said waste like personal protective equipment (PPEs), which were categorised as clinical waste after being used for handling of Covid-19 patients, were gathered and disposed at clinical waste disposal plants with environmental pollution control technology.

“Under the Environmental Quality Regulations (Scheduled Wastes) 2005, waste such as disposal plastic materials generated from government gazetted health facilities and Covid-19 quarantine centres, are categorised as scheduled wastes under the code SW 404, which are pathogenic waste, clinical waste or quarantined materials

“Clinical waste must be disposed at stipulated premises, licensed by the Department of Environment,” he said during minister’s question time in Dewan Rakyat today.

Tuan Ibrahim was replying to a question from Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub (BN-Machang) who wanted to know if Kasa planned to establish special plants for clinical waste in each state, due to the increase in wastes since March, in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak.

However, the minister said, waste such as disposal plastics used by public at premises like wet markets, supermarkets, offices, factories and such, that were used for self protection against Covid-19 infection, were categorised as domestic waste.

These wastes were managed by local governments under the Housing and Local Government Ministry, he said. – Bernama