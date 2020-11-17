Not necessary to reveal Cabinet Committee report on MA63, Dewan Rakyat told

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 17): The government is still of the view that it is not necessary to reveal the final report of the Cabinet Special Committee to the review the implementation of the Malaysia Agreement (MA63) to the public.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib said the decision was taken after considering various aspects.

“To date, the government is sticking to its stand that it is not necessary to reveal this report to the public.

“This decision takes in consideration various aspects like legal as the contents and discussions recorded are of a technical nature and involve matters that are sensitive with official secret status,” she said during the Question-and-Answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

She was replying to a question from Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman (Warisan-Sepanggar) who wanted to know if the report will be revealed to the public.

Earlier, Hanifah Hajar had said the current government was only continuing the policies of the previous government and had no intentions to adopt delay tactics on implementing decisions reached by the previous committee. – Bernama