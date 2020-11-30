Police personnel living beyond their means will be questioned, warns Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: It has been reported that a few police officers and staff are living beyond their means as they drive expensive cars and go overseas to play golf, Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) director, Datuk Zamri Yahya has said.

Some even take to social media to flaunt their wealth, showing off their luxury cars and houses, that it is questionable if their lavish lifestyle is consistent with their source of income including salary.

As such, Zamri said the department would be monitoring the trend closely to curb misconduct such as abuse of power among staff, and to maintain police integrity.

“I was told that some members (of police force) often play golf and bet on their games. A single golf outing at a typical standard golf course is going to cost about RM200 – so in a month, how much will that work up to?

“And when we check on their positions and incomes, their expenditure pattern is not consistent with the salary that they earn,’ he told Bernama recently.

“In this regard, we have identified those involved and they would be asked to give an explanation on their sources of income and how they manage to live a luxurious life. If they couldn’t justify, they would face further action,” he said.

Zamri said as a civil servant and a member of a uniformed body, they should avoid any misconduct that could affect police’s public image. He added that the department was also paying close attention to police functions.

He said functions held at the Bukit Aman contingent level were funded by government’s allocations and as only a limited amount would be allowed, additional funds were needed from unofficial sources, at times.

In seeking contribution from unofficial sources, the personnel involved would be exposed to corrupt practices.

“For example, if they managed to secure sponsorships from some entertainment outlets or nightclubs, the officers would be obligated, and would not take action against these outlet owners should they commit any offence in future,” he said. — Bernama