Spa, wellness, reflexology centres can resume operations tomorrow with strict conditions

KUCHING (Dec 6): Spa, wellness and reflexology centres can resume their operations tomorrow (Dec 7) as long as they fulfill the requirements set, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In a press statement today, SDMC said they would have to obtain a written approval from their respective Divisional Disaster Management Committee (Resident’s Office) before being allowed to operate and submit a copy of the approval to the local authority where the premises are located.

SDMC also said the local government and related agency must conduct checks and ensure those premises comply with the guidelines set.

Besides that, SDMC said the operators and workers must undergo RT-PCR test before they are allowed to work and the results must be negative not more than three days before reopening.

The list of workers who have undergone the screening must also be displayed. the committee added.

SDMC said a more detailed standard operating procedures (SOP) can be obtained at the local government office where they are operating.

“The centres that meet the set conditions and follow SOPs will be allowed to operate from 10am to 12 midnight,” said the statement.

On another note, SDMC announced that police permit to enter Sarawak would no longer necessary starting tomorrow.

Back in mid-October, SDMC required those entering Sarawak to attach a police permit when submitting their applications via the enterSarawak app, following the directive from the National Security Council. This was in view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan.