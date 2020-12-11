AG Report: Tanjung Bako Fisheries Port unsuccessful in achieving targeted 29,661 tonnes of fish catches

KUCHING (Dec 11): The Tanjung Bako Fisheries Port has not achieved its targeted tonnage of fish catches landed since the RM247.84 million project was completed on July 22, 2017, said the Auditor General’s Report (LKAN) 2019 Series 1.

The report said that although the port under Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) was completed on schedule, it had not succeeded in its target of becoming the hub for 224 local boats and annual landed fish catches of 29,661 metric tonnes.

It also said the Tanjong Bako Fisheries Port was built to replace the old LKIM’s fisheries port at Bintawa which was built in 1973.

“Among the main weaknesses in project management are absence of financial parameters for the availability of Availability Charges (AC), Maintenance Charges (MC) and Maintenance Reserve Fund (MRF); weaknesses in the construction aspect; the development of unreliable system; weaknesses in management of payment; and weaknesses in revenue collection,” said the report released on Dec 10.

It also said there was no projections provided to justify Tanjong Bako Fisheries Port being built with 1,340 percent bigger fishing landing capacity compared to the old complex in Bintawa.

As such, this has caused the Tanjong Bako Fisheries Port not being used optimally whereby the fish catches landed in 2019 was only 2,584.5 metric tonnes which is just 3.6 percent compared to its capacity of 72,000 metric tonnes per year.

“The fish catch and fishing vessel landings for 2017 to 2019 was only between 1.8 percent to 47.1 percent from the targeted numbers. Among the factors for the outcome failure was the absence of ice factory, the longer journey from this fisheries port to Kuching City, absence of proper placement for fishermen and absence of enforcement activities,” it said.

The report mentioned that the state’s Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development had indicated in August 2019 that a study was carried to build the Second Kuching-Samarahan Trunk Road which would shorten the journey taken from this port to Kuching city.

It added that at present, the journey would take about 33 minutes compared to 12 minutes taken from the LKIM fisheries complex in Bintawa.

On the construction of an ice factory for the port, it said LKIM had informed that one such factory is being built with capacity of 30 metric tonnes.

“Construction started on Nov 27, 2019 and was supposed to be completed on May 20, 2020. As of March 17 2020, the physical progress at the site was 37.5 percent compared to the scheduled 76.5 percent,” it said.

It also explained the audit was carried out at this port to ensure the objectives of its construction is achieved and has an impact on the targeted group.

“Based on the Concession Agreement, the Government’s commitment throughout the concession period amounted to RM906.21 million. Until Dec 31 2019, the Government has spent a total of RM120.09 million for the payment of this project.

“The long concession period of 30 years covers three (3) years of construction and 27 years of Asset Management Service Period. Therefore, it is important to make sure construction and maintenance are carried out efficiently, prudently and protecting the interests of the Government,” it said.