Onus on relevant authorities to tackle Simanggang water woes — PSB man

KUCHING: The relevant authorities need to look for a better and more reliable water source in addressing the supply shortage in Simanggang, a Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) member has urged.

Wilson Entabang, who is the party’s candidate for Simanggang in the next state election, regards the water woes befalling the constituency have been adversely affecting the residents and the business community.

“The people of Simanggang are facing water supply shortage because the current source, which is the river, is not reliable – during the hot season, the river would run dry.

“It’s time for the relevant authorities to look for a better and more reliable water source to solve this problem once and for all,” he said during a press conference in Simanggang yesterday.

According to Wilson, the current water tank in Simanggang is too small to meet rising needs in Sri Aman District.

“The relevant authorities should look into means of expanding the water tank.”

Wilson also felt that even if the relevant authorities could not figure out a more reliable water source, they should realise that the Batang Ai hydro-electricity dam was located in the area.

He suggested that the relevant authorities should collaborate with Syarikat Sesco Bhd in looking into ways of developing a new water source.

“Whatever it is, this problem must be addressed and solved – there’s no reason for the state government to delay solving the problem,” said Wilson, hoping that the relevant authorities would take his suggestions into consideration towards providing solutions to the water woes befalling Sri Aman Division.