Sabah outlines SOP for Christmas Eve, Day

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah has outlined Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to keep Christians safe at worship houses in the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) zones this Christmas Eve and Day 2020.

Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the state government has agreed to allow Christians to attend prayer ceremonies on December 24 and 25 in the CMCO zones with strict SOPs and house visitations are for a limited period of time only.

“Pre-Christmas and Christmas Day celebrations for guests visiting the residences are restricted to no more than two hours,” stressed Masidi, also Local Government and Housing cum Finance Minister II, here today.

He said the strict SOPs include opening of health screening counters at the entrance to worship houses for visitors, mainly intended to limit the number of attendees, check body temperature and screening for symptoms like fever, cough, shortness of breath and flu as only healthy visitors are allowed to enter the worship houses.

Among other SOPs were a 50% limitation of worship house capacity by taking into account physical distancing and limiting the prayer time for no more than 1 hour and 30 minutes per session and interspersed with sanitisation operations for 45 minutes in between sessions.