Major Covid-19 outbreak in Pasai Siong, Sibu; 37 cases confirmed, eight longhouses under lockdown

SIBU (Jan 9): Sibu today recorded 37 positive Covid-19 cases and the emergence of a new cluster, dubbed the Pasai Siong Cluster, said Sibu Disaster Management Committee chairman Charles Siaw.

Siaw said the new cases were detected through the screening results of a woman who returned to her longhouse Rumah Langi Ambau Douglas from Johor on Dec 29.

“The case of the woman, case 1175, was announced by the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) on Jan 7,” he said at the press conference this morning.

All the eight longhouses in Pasai Siong and its surrounding areas would be locked down for 14 days.

The eight longhouses affected are Jelian Nayor, Ringgit Unchu, Langi Ambau, Pom Maja, Nyanggai Alok, Jeram Empin, Kelly Chundau and Nyambong Ajon.

