Crocodile attacks woman doing chores at back staircase

DEBAK: A woman survived a crocodile attack at her house in Kampung Babu Hilir here on Thursday evening.

The village chief Juki Jimbun said Zabidah Seruji was doing some chores on the stairs at the back of the house around 8pm in preparation for possible flooding when a crocodile grabbed her leg.

“She sustained injuries to her leg after escaping the croc’s jaws,” he told Utusan Borneo yesterday when contacted.

According to Juki, it was high tide when the incident happened as her house is located near the banks of Sungai Rimbas.

The victim received 19 stitches at Debak Health Clinic and was allowed to go home.

“Following the incident, a Swift Wildlife Action Team (SWAT) team from Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) at Betong was dispatched to the location to monitor the situation,” he added.