Kanowit becomes Covid red zone as cases climb to 73 over 14 days

KUCHING (Jan 20): Kanowit district has turned into a Covid-19 red zone for the first time after it recorded 43 cases today for a total of 73 local infections over 14 days.

The state disaster management committee (SDMC) in its daily situation update, said all new cases in the district today were linked to the Pasai Cluster in Sibu, which was announced on Jan 8.

Kanowit recorded its first cases on Jan 12 with 12 cases, which were also linked to the Pasai Cluster.

The district also recorded its first death from the virus on Jan 18, involving a 55-year-old from Rantau Kemiding.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid cases as green zone, and over a two-week period, one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

SDMC also said today that Dalat district turned orange from with 22 local transmissions recorded, while Serian and Pakan turned yellow with one local transmission recorded each in the past 14 days.

“Kuching, Sibu, Miri and Beluru remain Covid-19 red zones with a total of 1,035 local transmission cases in the past 14 days. Sebauh remains orange with 27 cases; while Subis, Belaga, Betong, Meradong, Julau, Kapit, Simunjan, Asajaya, Beluru, Selangau, Sebauh, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Bukit Mabong, Bintulu and Limbang remain yellow with a total of 77 cases,” it said.

Fifteen other districts are still green.