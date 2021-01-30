MCO extension a further hit for Sibu florists

SIBU: The extension of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Sibu until Feb 14 has affected many florists, who normally enjoy their highest sales during Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day.

A florist at Jalan Tuanku Osman Road, who requested anonymity, said times are definitely tough as florists do not come under essential services allowed to open during the MCO.

“Business for CNY (Chinese New Year) and Valentine’s Day are all ‘gone’ this year. CNY flowers and decorations are all here and they are stuck here inside my shop because I cannot open my shop.

“The suppliers are asking for payment. I have to pay the workers, the shop rent, the bills, and so forth. My account is in deficit,” she lamented.

She said the items that she ordered arrived just before the MCO.

According to her, there have been orders from some customers, but they are few and far between.

The florist said she has tried to promote the business online through various social media platforms, but has not had any response.

“No one is interested. I think because there will be no CNY celebration this year, so no one is keen to buy,” she said.

However, she believes if the flower shop is allowed to open and display items outside, it could still attract some customers.

As the MCO is unavoidable, she hoped her landlord could reduce her rent for the time being.

Another florist at Pahlawan Road, who only wanted to be identified as Tang, also lamented business conditions this festive season.

Tang said she has tried to sustain her business through a few orders from some regular customers.

“I really do not know what to do. My items are here, but I cannot sell all of them because I cannot open my shop and because there will be no CNY celebration for Sibu folk this time.

“I believe there would be no business also for Valentine’s Day. However, I have gotten ready some fresh flowers to be sold,” she said.