DID to implement flood mitigation, drainage system upgrading project under 12MP

KUCHING (Jan 31): The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) Sarawak will implement the Batu Kawa flood mitigation and drainage system upgrading project worth about RM120 million under the 12th Malaysia Plan (2021-2025).

According to a Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) spokesperson, the project includes the improving of drainage systems at Batu Kawa Lorong 1C and 3; Sungai Moyan; Sungai Surih; Jalan Field Force; Desa Wira; and RPR Batu Kawa as well as the riverbank rehabilitation works at Kampung Sinar Budi Baru.

In a statement today, the spokesperson added that Perunding C.F has been appointed as the project design and consultant company by DID Sarawak.

“DID Sarawak assistant director Ir Jamesy Mijek on Saturday had brief Local Government and Housing Minister and Batu Kawa assemblyman Prof Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian on the project details. Also present at the site on Saturday were Perunding C.F representative Foo Siang Ning and SUPP Batu Kawa branch chairman Lim Ah Ted,” said the statement.

DID believes that upon the project’s completion, the drainage issues in Batu Kawa will be improved.