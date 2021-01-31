Lawas district police chief dismisses claims of alleged Sabah-Sarawak gas pipeline explosion

MIRI (Jan 31): Lawas district police chief DSP Roslan Leman has dismissed claims by some parties on social media that there was an explosion at the Sabah-Sarawak gas pipeline (SSGP) in Lawas earlier today.

He said the police had not received any report on the alleged incident.

“I have also contacted Petronas SSGP liaison officer in Lawas, indeed nothing happened,” he said when contacted.

The claim arose after several residents around Beaufort, Sipitang, Kuala Penyu and Labuan and even Lawas and Limbang shared on social media that they were shaken by the sound of explosions and tremors for a few seconds at about 11am today.

Meanwhile, Limbang police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad, who was also contacted over the same matter, said he had not obtained the validity of any information regarding the incident.

He said the police received various versions of the incident and in Limbang itself, some residents claimed to have heard the sounds and some did not hear them at all.

A news portal, however, reported that the sound of a loud explosion was felt for about five to six seconds.

As of press time, the exact cause and location of the the noise believed to be from an explosion have not been ascertained although many social media users have shared the incident on their accounts.