Health Ministry: Malaysia records highest Covid-19 daily deaths at 21, new cases at 3,455 today

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 2): Malaysia today recorded its highest daily number of deaths from the Covid-19 pandemic at 21 deaths today.

The number of new cases in the last 24 hours is 3,455, based on the Health Ministry’s latest figures.

With the addition of the 3,455 cases, the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia so far is 222,628.

Five of the 3,455 new cases today are imported involving three Malaysians and two foreigners, while the remaining 3,450 are local cases involving 2,068 Malaysians (59.9 per cent) and 1,382 non-citizens (40.1 per cent).

“Latest. New cases today are 3,455 cases. Selangor, Johor, KL and Sabah reported the highest cases. The number of deaths is the highest today, which is 21 cases,” the Health Ministry wrote on Twitter this evening.

Based on the Health Ministry’s figures, the states with the highest number of new Covid-19 cases recorded today are Selangor (1,145 cases), Johor (708), the federal territory of Kuala Lumpur (619) and Sabah (216).

This is followed by Sarawak at 121 cases, Terengganu (115), Penang (85), Perak (84), Negri Sembilan (79), Pahang (63), Melaka (62), Kedah (59), Kelantan (31), Putrajaya (6), and Perlis and Labuan at one each.

For Selangor which accounts for one-third of Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases today with 1,145 cases in this state alone, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 75.4 per cent or 863 of the cases recorded in Selangor today are from clusters and active screening of close contact cases.

The 21 deaths recorded today are 20 Malaysians in Selangor (11), Sabah (four), Kuala Lumpur (two), Johor (two) and Kedah (one) with ages ranging from 36 to 83, and one 68-year-old non-citizen woman in Selangor.

Except for one 53-year old man in Selangor, all those in the death tally today had other illnesses including diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney problems.

With today’s 21 death tally, Covid-19 has so far claimed the lives of 791 individuals in Malaysia, or 0.36 per cent of all the Covid-19 cases recorded here to date.

Dr Noor Hisham also announced that 3,661 patients have recovered today, which means a cumulative 173,990 cases or 78.2 per cent of all cases in Malaysia have recovered.

Patients who have yet to recover currently number 47,847 cases, with 327 requiring treatment in intensive care units and 145 requiring ventilation support as of today. – Malay Mail