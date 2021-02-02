RM1 mln to demolish former State Library

KOTA KINABALU: The dilapidated former State Library near here will be demolished.

During the Town Hall online meeting held via video conferencing on Tuesday, it was mentioned that the cost of demolishing the old building is RM1 million.

It was also mentioned that the unused court building adjacent to the City Hall building will undergo repair and will be turned into the temporary office for the City Hall to avoid vandalism.

The City Hall has already applied for the two plots of land and is awaiting the approval from the Land and Surveys Department.

Mayor Noorliza Awang Alip also said that the City Hall has no plans to shift its operation to Centre Point and give up its building at Jalan Bandaran to make way for other development.

She said that there is also not enough place at Centre Point for all City Hall staff.

Instead, the City Hall plans to shift all its operation near to its present headquarters, she said.

Noorliza was replying to a proposal by Sabah Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Shareda) president Datuk Chew Sang Hai who said that the City Hall could make money if it moved to Centre Point and allow the site where its present headquarters is located to be developed by private entities.

Chew also proposed that the City Hall allow private bodies to run bus terminals that are currently being managed by the latter since their maintenance would be a problem and the City Hall would need a lot of money.

In reply, Noorliza said that the City Hall has no plans to privatise its three bus terminals, saying that there are presently 800 individual bus operators using its facilities and it is difficult to get their timetable in order.

“It is best to get them in order first,” she said.

More than 100 people attended the online Town Hall meeting today which also shared that the City Hall plans to reactivate its recycling activities.

There will be a sustainable centre at the Community Hall near here where composting, recycling, upcycling, and repair works on broken utensils such as radios and handphones would be undertaken.

Noorliza said that there are already volunteers keen on helping the City Hall with the endeavor.