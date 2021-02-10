Umno, BN Sabah prepared for GE15

KOTA KINABALU: Umno Sabah and Barisan Nasional (BN) Sabah is prepared to face the impending 15th General Election.

Umno Sabah chairman, Dato Sri Bung Moktar Radin said to press members that they are expecting the 15th General Election to take place soon.

He said this when asked about Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s recent comment that the 15th General Election will be held once the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

Bung also said that they will be working with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to help promote their respective candidates during the upcoming election.

“There will be a meeting later,” he said of their cooperation with GRS.

At the same time, Bung also said that the State Government will consider the proposal to ensure equitable constituency development fund (CDF) for all State Legislative Assembly members (ADUNs) and parliament members (MPs) by United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) president, Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau recently.

Wilfred was quoted saying this in a statement where he lauded Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor for his announcement of a special fund of RM100,000 as Covid-19 aid to 31 opposition ADUNs.

“We will discuss the matter thoroughly,” said Bung on the proposal.

He also said that the aid was because the Covid-19 situation facing the state is something new and has never occurred before.

On the special Covid-19 aid, Bung said that the decision to provide the aid to the 31 ADUNs was to allow them to help their constituents.

Bung earlier presented Chinese New Year contributions to their component members in Barisan Nasional (BN), comprising Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS).

“Our purpose is to foster togetherness among ourselves and with the hope the 2021 Chinese New Year will bring prosperity to the people of Sabah, to Sabah and to Malaysia.

“This is a tradition that we have adopted for countless years. I hope the people celebrating will enjoy the beauty of the celebration, even during Covid-19. I hope the Covid-19 will not spread further and urge the people to adopt the SOP practices of keeping their social distance and wearing their face masks,” he said.

Also present were MCA Sabah chairman Lu Yen Tung, MCA Wanita chief Dr Pamela Yong, MCA Sabah secretary Datuk Yong Su Phin, MCA treasurer Datuk Chin Kim Hiung and MCA Information Chief Chai Yee Fu.